Diaz-Canel Holds Talks with Venezuelan Executive Vice President

Díaz-Canel during his meeting with Delcy Rodríguez. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

The President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, received on Monday afternoon the Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, also Secretary General of the We Are Venezuela Movement.

Today, Granma newspaper publishes that during the fraternal meeting, both leaders exchanged information on the progress of the bilateral commitments on cooperation between Cuba and Venezuela, as well as on the recent celebration of the 74th ordinary session of the UN General Assembly and other topics of interest.

During her speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Bolivarian official denounced that the world media say nothing about Venezuela’s social protection system, which includes all Venezuelans, and has been omitted by the United States in its eagerness to destroy the Chavista project.

The representative of the government of Nicolás Maduro, the legitimate president of Venezuela, referred to Cuba and denounced the unjust blockade unilaterally imposed by the United States, assuring that, in this way, they will never be able to put an end to the Cuban, the Sandinista or the Bolivarian Revolution.