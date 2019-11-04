Díaz-Canel Highlights Humanist Essence of the Cuban Revolution

Díaz-Canel: Latin America and the Caribbean suffer the return of the Monroe Doctrine

Solidarity, for Democracy and against Neoliberalism, the Cuban President said that more than 400,000 health professionals have provided services in 164 countries

No just cause is foreign to us and as a nation that owes part of its existence to solidarity, we will never renounce its practice, out of conviction, said Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez this Sunday at the closing of the Anti-Imperialist Meeting of Solidarity, for Democracy and against Neoliberalism, which was held for three days in Havana.

In the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, Díaz-Canel Bermúdez pointed out that in the 21st century, threats and aggressions of varying degrees rain down on all sovereign governments that refuse to serve the hegemonic power that wants them to install military bases, hand over their resources or yield to their mandate.

He asserted that at a global level there is great concern about the setbacks in important areas such as peace, self-determination and sovereignty of nations, the environment and confrontation with climate change, human rights, social justice and the search for economic equity.

The president pointed out that Latin America and the Caribbean suffer the return of the Monroe Doctrine and the worst practices of McCarthyism. Trump and his court of old hawks attack the Cuban Revolution, the Bolivarian Revolution, the Sao Paulo Forum, Sandinismo, the political leaderships of the Brazilian left, Bolivian, Argentine and social movements, popular, progressive movements from all over the region, he said.

He stressed that they have surrounded Cuba with lies for years, invaded nations, destroyed peoples, pushed back entire regions on their path to development, and stressed that neoliberalism is an economic failure and a social disaster. He referred to the medical care given by Cuba to the world, with more than 400,000 health professionals who have provided services in 164 countries. At this minute more than 29,000 attend to the vulnerable populations of 65 nations, he said.

Nothing says so much about the humanist essence of the Cuban Revolution as that cooperation, hence the determination to denigrate and destroy it, we

are not surprised, capitalism is alien to solidarity, he said. He stressed that Cuban cooperation, daughter of solidarity as a principle, was, is and will be in any noble field of human activity, where it can contribute. To be in solidarity is to pay off our own debt to humanity, he said.

Díaz-Canel warned that it is only by working as closely as possible that common projects can be built against imperialist aggression and its oligarchic allies.

We live in the era of communications: let’s build emancipatory platforms together, to oppose the colonizers, our greatest efforts and energies, in search of a better possible world,” he said.

He reiterated his support and solidarity with the legitimate president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; with Commander Daniel Ortega and the Sandinista National Liberation Front of Nicaragua, also under attack.

He congratulated Evo Morales on his electoral triumph in Bolivia, and Alberto and Cristina Fernández, who open a new hope in Argentina.

The President reaffirmed that the new generation of Cuban leaders, formed and educated by the historic one, continues to be revolutionary, socialist, loyalist and follower of Marti, and assured that they will not give up one millimeter in their positions in favor of independence, sovereignty and social justice.