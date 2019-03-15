Diaz-Canel Heads Working Visit to Santiago de Cuba

In June 2018, Diaz-Canel visited Santiago, for the first time after becoming President, heading a government commission. (Photo taken from @DiazCanelB).

Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, began his second nation-wide tour in Santiago de Cuba, to check firsthand the current situation of each province.



In June 2018, Diaz-Canel visited Santiago, for the first time after becoming President, heading a government commission, and from there he has toured each of the Cuba´s fifteen provinces.



With that in mind, this Thursday’s agenda began with the production center of Laguna Blanca, the largest in the eastern province, with a total of 7,500 hectares, 6,833 of which are used for various crops.



As explained by the delegate of Agriculture in Santiago, William Hernandez, here they produce annually about 82,000 tons of products, including viands, vegetables, fruits and grains such as corn and beans. The development perspective, he said, is to reach some 135,000 .



Laguna Blanca’s productions are committed to the city of Santiago de Cuba, a high responsibility considering that it is the country’s second most populated city after Havana.



Díaz-Canel, along with the ministers of Agriculture and Economy and

Planning, Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero and Alejandro Gil Fernández,

respectively, walked through some of the plantations of the pole, where he saw the good health of what is planted there.

He was also able to see the enormous irrigation machines that, he told the press, are produced in Cuba, specifically in the neighboring province of Granma. To date there are 29, but the figure will increase to 41 in order to make the most of the cultivated land.



“These things are the most encouraging,” said the President who also called for defending the concept of putting the most advanced technology in the productive poles and constantly applying science.