Díaz-Canel Heads Governmental Visit to Mayabeque, Western Cuba

During his working tours, Diaz-Canel checks the work in factories, hospitals and universities among other centers. (Photo: Boris Fuentes).

Cuba’s Council of Ministers, headed by its President Miguel Diaz-Canel, also president of the State Council, began a working visit in the province of Mayabeque to evaluate the implementation of government programs in that western territory.



“On the way to Mayabeque for the visit of the Council of Ministers to that province”, wrote the Cuban president on Twitter, where he also informed about the journey of other leaders through educational and productive centers of that region.

As Head of State, Diaz-Canel visited Mayabeque in October 2018 to learn about the effects caused by Hurricane Michael.

Diaz-Canel has dedicated his tours through the Cuban provinces to dialogue with the population and check the work in factories, hospitals, universities and other centers of socio-economic impact.