Díaz-Canel Congratulates Participants in Pan American Games Lima 2019

The Cuban delegation won 98 medals: 33 gold, 27 silver and 38 bronze. (Photo taken from jit.cu)

The President of the Councils of State and Ministers Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, dedicated a message of congratulations to the Cuban athletes who participated in the Pan American Games in Lima, from his Twitter account.

Welcome to the Homeland, our worthy athletes. In times of rented sports and other temptations, your clean medals are 98 hugs to the Cuban Revolution, on the eve of Fidel’s birthday. #We are continuity. #We are Cuba, Díaz-Canel said.

Cuba participated with 420 athletes in 33 sports and competed in 267 of the 419 events.

The Cuban delegation won 98 medals: 33 gold, 27 silver and 38 bronze. For sports, the most outstanding was boxing with eight gold medals, followed by athletics, wrestling and judo with five, four gold metals for judo, two per capita for canoeing and rowing, and one for cycling and fencing.