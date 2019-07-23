Díaz-Canel and Danny Glover Meet in Havana

Díaz-Canel described the American actor as an active defender of social rights. (Photo: Estudios Revolución)

The President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, on Monday afternoon received the actor and film director Danny Glover, who is visiting our country to attend the 20th graduation at Havana’s Latin American School Medicine (ELAM).

During the cordial meeting, discussed was the importance of promoting artistic exchanges between Cuba and the United States, based on existing historical and cultural ties. President Díaz-Canel expressed his concern regarding the negative impact this arena has suffered, as a result of the deterioration in bilateral relations, while reiterating his willingness to move forward with sectors in the U. S. that favor improved relations.

The visitor was accompanied by James Early, director of Cultural Studies and Communication at the Smithsonian Institute’s Center for Folklife Programs and Cultural Studies, in Washington; Allen Warren, city council member in Sacramento, California; and Dr. Luther Castillo, a Honduran doctor who graduated from ELAM.

Also attending on the Cuban side were Noemí Rabaza, first vice president of the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples, and Carlos Fernández de Cossío, general director for the United States at the Foreign Ministry.