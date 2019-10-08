Cubans Pay Tribute to Camilo Cienfuegos and Ernesto Che Guevara

First graders during the ceremony in which they will receive the blue scarf and become

pioneers. (Photo taken from Radio Vitral / Facebook).

Tributes in homage to two legendary heroes of the Cuban Rrevolution are beginning Tuesday island-wide.

From October 8 through October 28, activities will be celebrating the lives and legacies of Comandantes Ernesto Che Guevara and Camilo Cienfuegos.

October 8 marks the anniversary (in 1967) of Ernesto Che Guevara’s capture in Bolivia, and his assassination the following day, while October 28 marks the disappearance (in 1959) of Camilo Cienfuegos.

During these days of remembrance observed every year, schools hold special activities, visit places of historical interest, have special cultural performances and sports activities, or meet members of the Association of Combatants of the Revolution for conferences on the life and legacy of these heroes.

This Tuesday, young children from all over the country will receive the blue scarf, a symbol that identifies them as members of the Organization of Pioneers José Martí, whose slogan is “We will be like Che.