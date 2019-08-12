Cubans Celebrates Fidel Castro’s 93th Birthday and International Youth Day

Activities are underway throughout Cuba to celebrate the 93th anniversary of the birth

of the historic leader of the Revolution. (Photo: A.F.P.)

Fidel Castro was born on August 13, 1926, and International Youth Day is celebrated every August 12th

Activities are underway throughout Cuba to celebrate the 93th anniversary of the birth of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz and International Youth Day.

Fidel Castro was born on August 13, 1926, and International Youth Day is celebrated every August 12th.

Diosvany Acosta, member of the National Bureau of the Young Communist League said that both festivities are instilled with great symbolism, because it was Fidel who led current generations of Cubans through a new path of independence and sovereignty, and his thoughts have great influence in the ideals of youth from Latin America and the World.

In all municipalities of the island there will be activities in honor of these celebrations primarily aimed at children, teenagers and youth. They will include exhibits, concerts, performances by amateur artists troupes that will perform in remote areas.

Sports events and activities to boost production and blood donations are also scheduled

Holguín province will host the main celebrations on Tuesday at Biran, the birthplace of Fidel Castro. Some 700 young Cubans arrive today at Biran, in Holguín, to celebrate International Youth Day and Fidel’s 93rd birthday.