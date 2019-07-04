Cuban Vice President Evaluates Water Supply Investment in Trinidad

The vice president visited the pumping station 3, which is the largest in the region. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Ines Maria Chapman, on Wednesday assessed the hydraulic works being done in the Cuban southern central city of Trinidad to supply water to the population.

She called to differentiate subjective problems from objective ones, make good use of time, seek alternatives to reverse delays, meet commitments, have creative initiatives and work with quality.



She noted the importance of determining the capacity of the wells in Algaba to supply water to Trinidad, as well as the impact of the hydraulic works on the Cuban population.

The Cuban official pointed out that despite difficulties, there is enough capacity to find alternatives. (Photo taken from http://www.radiotrinidad.icrt.cu).

We have a country with more difficulties now than before, due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, but there is enough capacity to find alternatives, she pointed out.



After the working meeting, held at the venue of the People’s Power Municipal Assembly, the vice president visited the pumping station 3, which is the largest in the region and supplies 50 liters of water per second, thus improving water supply to low areas.

Two other pumping stations supply 10 liters per second each, but they are not operational at present.



At the headquarters of the Provincial Assembly of the People’s Power, Inés María Chapman evaluated the Center-East transfer canal. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

During the tour, Chapman was accompanied by People’s Power Provincial Assembly President Teresita Romero, among other local leaders.



Later, she participated in Sancti Spiritus in the review of the works on the Center-East transfer canal, among other issues.