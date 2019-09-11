Cuban President to Make a Special Appearance in the Round Table TV Program

Díaz-Canel has also tackled other topic of interest for the country in this TV program.

(File photo / Cubadebate).

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will address the nation Wednesday evening on the radio-television program Mesa Redonda, the Round Table.

According to the announcement, carried by various local media outlets, the president will discuss measures that the country must adopt in view of the current energy situation.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., local time, and will be carried live by Cubavisión, Cubavisión Internacional, Canal Caribe, Radio Rebelde, Radio Habana Cuba, the Youtube channel of the Round Table and the Facebook pages of the Presidency.

Radio Havana Cuba’s English language service will bring details of his address to our international audience.