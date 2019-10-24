Cuban President Arrives in Baku for 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

Díaz-Canel and his delegation upon arrival in Baku. (Photo taken from RHC).

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived this Thursday in the capital of Azerbaijan to participate in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which will take place on 25 and 26 October.

Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, welcomed the Cuban leader at the Heydar Aliyev international airport.

This is the first time that a Cuban head of state visits this Euro-Asian country with a millenary history, surrounded by the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus mountains, with nearly 10 million inhabitants.

Diaz-Canel arrived from Minsk, capital of Belarus, where he made an official visit. Before he was in Ireland. After participating in the NAM Summit, the Cuban president will travel to Russia.