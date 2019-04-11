Cuban Parliament Standing Commissions Hold Sessions

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of the Councils of State and Ministers is attending the meetings of the Standing Commissions of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP)

The 10 Standing Commissions of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), begin this Thursday their sessions in Havana’s Convention Center, with the evaluation of government policies and programs with a high impact on the population as a priority in their agenda of discussions.

The contribution of the agrifood sector to the supply of the food marketing network, the impact of the policy for the construction of housing, the march of the harvest and the epidemiological situation, are among the issues that will occupy the attention of Cuban deputies today.



The Commissions will also include in their sessions the updating of the science system, the results of the actions to mitigate the impacts of noise pollution and the strategy of the Cuban government for the fulfillment of the Objectives of Sustainable Development.



This Wednesday, the National Assembly of People’s Power held an extraordinary session for the proclamation of the new Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, which entered into force that same day with its publication in the Official Gazette.



In the proclamation speech, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz said that one of the greatest challenges for Cuban parliamentarians from now on is to legislate everything that is outlined in the text of the Magna Carta and that needs the so-called development laws in order not to fall into dead letters.



The Commissions will meet until tomorrow, Friday, and on Saturday a third extraordinary session of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power is scheduled to discuss matters concerning the economic and social reality of the country.



According to the website of the Cuban Parliament, the work commissions have the following functions: to assist the National Assembly and the Council of State in the highest supervision of the State and Government organs, to elaborate draft laws and agreements, to rule on the matters submitted for their examination, to carry out the studies entrusted to them, and to participate in the verification of compliance with the decisions adopted by the National Assembly and the Council of State that are programmed in their work plans.