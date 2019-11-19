Cuban Medical Brigade Members Back from Ecuador

Doctor Jose Angel Portal Miranda with Cuban doctors upon arrival from Peru. (Photo: ACN).

Two flights bringing members of the Cuban Medical Brigade in Ecuador arrived in Santiago de Cuba and Havana early Tuesday

In both cities, government and public health officials welcomed the aid-workers.

In Havana, Public Health Ministry Doctor Jose Angel Portal Miranda thanked them for their performance and reiterated to the Ecuadoran people the will of Cuba to continue providing them with health services, despite the fact that cooperation is ceasing by a decision of their government.

Portal added that the return of the doctors from Ecuador opens up the possibility of their presence in other countries who need their services.

“Cuban doctors will always be where they are needed, where they are respected and acknowledged,” said the minister.

According to Prensa Latina, the Cuban mission in Ecuador was made up of 363 professionals. 177 health workers arrived on Tuesday.