Rodríguez Parrilla will be leading the Cubanm delegation to the VI CARICOM-CUBA Ministerial Meeting in Guyana. (Photo: EFE).

Cuban Minister of Foreign Relations, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, will be visiting several Caribbean nations from June 11 to 18.

The tour includes official visits to Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Guyana and Barbados. In addition, he will preside over the Cuban delegation that will participate in the VI CARICOM-CUBA Ministerial Meeting, to be held on June 14 in Guyana.

(Source: ACN / Translation: Escambray)