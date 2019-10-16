Cuban Foreign Minister to Hold Talks with Spanish Counterpart

Josep Borrell pays tribute to Jose Marti in Havana Memorial. (Photo: PL).

Josep Borrell, Spanish minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, will dialogue today in Havana with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez as part of the activities he will carry out during his official visit to the Caribbean archipelago.

The European diplomat arrived in Havana to develop an intense agenda that includes meetings with other Cuban government authorities to address issues related to bilateral cooperation.

Since 1902, both countries maintain uninterrupted diplomatic relations, but they also have historical, cultural and commercial ties.

Spain is currently Cuba´s third largest trading partner and the main one in Europe, as evidenced by its massive participation in the latest editions of the Havana International Fairs (FIHAV), in which it has been the most represented nation.



The links between the two countries were strengthened with the visit to Havana of the Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez, at the end of 2018, when memoranda of understanding were signed to deepen bilateral relations.