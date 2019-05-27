Cuban First Vice President Visits Kingdom of Eswatini

The Cuban vice president met with Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. (Photo: PL).

Cuba’s first vice president, Salvador Valdes Mesa, traveled to the Kingdom of Eswatini this Monday after a successful visit to South Africa during which he spoke with President Cyril Ramaphosa and other leaders of this Southern African nation.



Prensa Latina reports from Pretoria that Valdés Mesa and the delegation that accompanies him, made up of Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ana Teresita González and Arnaldo Tamayo, advisor to the Minister of the Armed Forces, have planned meetings with King Mswati III, Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini and the head of parliament, Petros Mavimbela.



Likewise, during its stay in the city of Mbabane, capital of the kingdom of former Swaziland, the official delegation will hold a meeting with the Cuban medical brigade made up of 20 doctors who provide services in this South African country.



Valdés Mesa and his companions visited South Africa as special guests at the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of this country.



During his stay he was received by the new head of state and leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC), with whom he held a lively interview.



The Cuban dignitary also met with Presidential Minister Nkosozana Dlamini Zuma and ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule.



He also exchanged views with leaders of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and with leaders of the Communist Party, headed by its general secretary, ŽBlade Nzimande. Both organizations are members of the tripartite government alliance headed by the ANC.



Among the issues highlighted in these meetings were South Africa’s

appreciation of Cuba’s support in its fight against apartheid, confirmation of the excellent bilateral ties – which are 25 years old at the level of establishing diplomatic relations – and the importance this nation attaches to the collaboration offered by the Caribbean country.



South Africa’s support for Cuba at a time when pressure from the United States is intensifying with the activation of Chapter III of the Helms Burton Act and the support maintained against the blockade imposed by Washington on the Island for almost 60 years were reportedly misrepresented in these meetings.



Cuba and South Africa maintain a growing cooperation in the sectors of health, education, defense, construction and water resources, which is reflected in the work carried out by hundreds of Cuban professionals in this

nation.