Cuba: Omara Durand Outstanding in 2019 World Para Athletics Championships

Omara Durán: “It has been ten years without losing and this is something amazing”.

(Photo: Getty Images).

Cuban sprinter Omara Durand added another title in the 2019 World Para Athletics Championship of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where she will go in search of three gold medals.

Durand fulfilled the forecasts by winning the final of the women’s 100 meters T12 event (deep visual weaknesses) with time of 11.66 seconds, which is her season best by lowering in 10 hundredths the mark achieved in the 6th Parapan American Games of Lima, Peru.

Spanish Adiaratou Iglesias (11.99) earned the silver medal, while Brazilian Viviane Ferreira (12.00) ranked third.

The five-time Paralympic monarch and universal record holder in 100, 200 and 400 m T12, also competed in the qualifiers of the 200m event where she won her heat with time of 24.71 seconds, according to the official website of the contest, thus advancing directly to the final.

Last Saturday, Durand conquered her first crown in this tournament by winning the women’s 400m T12 with time of 52.85 seconds, well ahead of Ukrainian Oksana Boturchuk (56.02) and Venezuelan Greilyz Villarroel (58.66), who finished second and third, in that order.

Durand has achieved the feat of earning three titles in World Para Athletics Championships in the editions of Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2011; Doha, Qatar, in 2015 and London, UK, in 2017; she didn’t attend the edition of Lyon 2013, in France, due to she was involved in a maternity process.