Cuban Deputies Elect President of the Republic and Other High-ranking Authorities

Today’s elections take place as stipulated in the second transitory provision of the new Constitution. (Photo: @AsambleaCuba).

Today, October 10, will be another memorable day for the homeland. Maintaining the historical continuity of the Cuban Revolution, initiated 151 years ago in La Demajagua, the Republic of Cuba’s Council of State Council will be elected during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power, as stipulated in the second transitory provision of the new Constitution.

Today the election of the President, Vice President, and Secretary of the National Assembly will also take place, who, beginning today, will also head the Council of State. The remaining 18 members of the Council of State will be elected, as well.

During the preparation of the proposed candidatures, the National Candidacy Commission requested that deputies personally submit, in writing, their proposals for the positions under consideration. The Commission includes deputies, specifically selected for this purpose.

During this extraordinary session, after presentation and approval of the candidature, deputies will vote, in a free, equal, direct, secret manner.

As established by electoral law, the National Electoral Council is responsible for conducting the election, and its president will announce the results, beginning with the President, Vice President, and Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, followed by other members of the Council of State.

Those elected will be sworn-in before the National Assembly. Subsequently, the nomination and election process for President and Vice President of the Republic will be conducted, led by the President of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

All nominees on the candidature list presented by the Commission are deputies, as stipulated in the Constitution.

Once the proposed candidacy is approved, the election is carried out, by free, equal, direct, secret ballot vote. The count is conducted by the National Electoral Council and its president reports the results of the vote, as in the previous process.

Next, the President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, based on the results reported, declares the President and Vice President of the Republic elected, as those who obtain the favorable vote of an absolute majority of the deputies in the National Assembly of People’s Power. Once declared elected, they take office. The President of the Republic will be sworn in before the Assembly, as established.