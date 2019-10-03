Cuban Cyclists to Compete in Italy’s Giro dell´Emilia

Arlenis Sierra won the road event in Lima 2019 Pan American Games. (Photo: Carlos Lezama).

Cuban cyclists Arlenis Sierra, Heidy Praderas and Yeima Torres will compete next Saturday, October 5, in the 6th edition of the Giro dell’Emilia Internazionale, in Bologna, Italy, a 98.8 km race attended by 27 women´s teams.

According to the official website of the contest, the Astana Women’s Team will lineup, in addition to the three Cubans, Ukrainian Olga Shekel, Colombian Liliana Moreno and Kazakh Makhabbat Umutzhanova.

Sierra has climbed to 19 podiums in 2019 and currently appears ninth in the world ranking. She won the Cadel Evans Great Road Race in Australia, the road event of the Pan American Games of Lima, Peru, and the Premondiale Giro Toscana, in Italy, among other major races.

The captain of the Astana ranked second last year in the 5th edition of this same race behind Lithuania´s Rasa Leleyvite (Aromitalia Vaiano) and Danish Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling).