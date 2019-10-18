Cuban and World Personalities Lament Alicia Alonso’s Passing

Alicia Alonso playing Carmen, one of her best known performances.

The legendary prima ballerina assolluta, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 98, was the founder of the Alicia Alonso Ballet which later on became the National Ballet of Cuba

Just a few hours after Alicia Alonso’s death, personalities and institutions around the world have sent their condolences to Cuba and the Cuban ballet.

President Diaz-Canel, who is on an official visit to Mexico, wrote on the social media: “#AliciaAlonso is gone and leaves us an enormous gap, but also a unique legacy. She placed #Cuba on the sanctuary of the best of world dance. #Thank you Alicia for your immortal work. #We are Cuba.

For his part, Josep Borrell Fontelles, minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, who is on an official visit to Cuba, tweeted he was surprised in Cuba “by the death of the dance legend Alicia Alonso, an unrepeatable and universal figure who represented the enormous artistic talent of Cubans like no one else”.

The Mexican National Dance Company issued a statement regretting the sensitive death of the dancer, founder of the National Ballet of Cuba and considered a legend of classical ballet; “we join the pain that overwhelms the dance community, family and friends.



Carlos Acosta, outstanding Cuban dancer and choreographer also issued an emotional message in which, using a few words, he states the significance of

Alicia’s death for him: “Mommy is gone, the biggest star of all. Alicia Alonso… Immortal!

Meanwhile, Luis Morlote Rivas, president of the Cuban Writers and Artists Association, affirmed that with deep sorrow Cuban writers and artists bid farewell to the great Alicia Alonso, Honorary Member of the organization, which will always be remembered.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rogelio Sierra reiterated what the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, said about the icon of Cuban culture, whom he called “the silken hand that awakened the sleeping genius in the bottom of the soul of our people.