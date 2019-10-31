Cuba Wins U14 Girls’ Soccer Tournament in Trinidad & Tobago

Cubans had balance of 16 goals in favor and only one against. (Photo taken from Jit).

Cuba became champion of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) U14 Girls Challenge Series, which took place at the Ato Boldon stadium in Trinidad and Tobago, after winning the three games they played there.

According to the website of the contest, Cubans had balance of 16 goals in favor and only one against, with highlight for Ainacly Montalvo and Dalia Ledesma, who scored five and four goals respectively.

The Cuban side debuted with a 7-0 thrash over Suriname, with Montalvo and Ledesma netting twice each, to then repeat the same score against the girls from Granada, with Montalvo scoring hat-trick.

In the final, Cuba beat 2-1 the favorite local squad who opened the score in the eighth minute through Carissa Cowan, but the team coached by Miguel Lodal made a historic comeback with goals by Ledesma and Keila Vega, in the 31st and 42nd minutes, in that order.