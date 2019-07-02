Cuba Wins International Badminton Tournament in Mexico

The Cuban competitors won the five events of the contest. (Photo taken from http://www.cubanews.acn.cu).

Cuban swept in the international badminton tournament BWF Future Series 2019 based in Guadalajara, Mexico, when winning the five events of the contest.



In the final day of the competition, the Cuban pair made up by Osleni Guerrero and Leodannis Martinez won the men´s double event when beating 2-0 (21-13 and 21-19) the locals Andres Lopez and Luis Armando Montoya, who had surprisingly overcome Guatemala´s Jonathan Solis and Rodolfo Ramirez, event first seed, in semifinals.

The women’s duo of Taymara Oropesa and Yeily Mari Ortiz also earned the first place by defeating 2-0 (21-13 and 21-18) the favorite Guatemalans Diana Corleto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor.

Meanwhile, in the mixed event Oropesa and Guerrero had tough rivals in the locals Vanessa Villalobos and Montoya, whom they surpassed 2-1 (22-20, 15-21 and 21-16).

The single contests of the tournament also went to the Cuban athletes as Oropesa and Guerrero won the women´s and men´s events when beating the locals Mariana Ugalde and Lino Muñoz, in that order, in the finals.

The winners of each event of this Mexico Future Series 2019 earned 1.700 points to the world ranking.