Cuba Welcomes King and Queen of Spain

Felipe and Letizia were received by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. (Photo: PL).

The royal couple is visiting Cuba on the occasion of the celebration of Havana’s 500th anniversary

Positive political dialogue marks the presence of the King and Queen of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, who arrived yesterday in Havana on a visit with special significance, on the occasion of the city’s 500th anniversary.

The King and Queen were received by Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, at José Martí International Airport. With their presence in our country, the two countries’ bilateral relation of mutual respect is consolidated.Cuba has thanked Spain for its vote supporting Cuba’s UN resolution demanding an end to the U.S. blockade and the nation’s condemnation of the Helms-Burton Act.

The King will be officially received by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, in the Palace of the Revolution, while the Queen, accompanied by the President’s spouse, Lis Cuesta Peraza, will tour colonial Havana.

The Spanish royal couple will also meet with Eusebio Leal Spengler, Havana city historian, who will be awarded the Grand Cross of the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Carlos III.