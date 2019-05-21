Cuba Top Authorities Welcome Venezuela FM

Arreaza expressed gratitude for the permanent solidarity of the Cuban people and government. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, and compañero Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, received May 20 the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza Monserrat, who led his country’s delegation to the XVIII ALBA-TCP Political Council, to be held May 21 in the Cuban capital.

In a fraternal atmosphere, they coincided in highlighting the solid bonds that unite Cuba and Venezuela. They also exchanged on issues on the regional and international agenda. Raúl and Díaz-Canel reiterated their support for constitutional President Nicolás Maduro Moros and the civic-military union of the Venezuelan people.

Compañero Arreaza expressed gratitude for the permanent solidarity of the Cuban people and government, and reiterated the commitment of the Bolivarian Revolution to the principles endorsed in the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by compañero Adán Chávez Frías, ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Cuba.

Participating on the Cuban side was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.