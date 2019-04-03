Cuba to Welcome President of Ghana

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will hold official conversations with Cuban authorities. (Photo taken from /www.newsghana.com.gh).

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of the Republic of Ghana, will arrive in the capital this Wednesday in an official visit to Cuba.



The distinguished visitor will hold official conversations with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities in the Caribbean nation.



The visit will take place in the year of the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Ghana.



Currently, the most developed bilateral links are health, education, agriculture and sports.