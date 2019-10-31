Cuba to Welcome King and Queen of Spain

Don Felipe VI and Doña Letizia.

Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will pay a State visit to Cuba from November 12 to 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation announced on Thursday.

The acting Government of Pedro Sanchez confirmed the Monarchs’ visit to Havana next month, as part of the festivities to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the city of Havana, according to a communiqué from the General Communication and Information Directorate of the Spanish Foreign Ministry.



The source added that the visit by the head of State ‘will also show, at the highest level, the excellence and intensity of bilateral relations between the Republic of Cuba and the Kingdom of Spain’.



During their stay in Cuba, Don Felipe VI and Doña Letizia will be accompanied by Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, the communiqué said.