Cuba to Present UN Report on US Blockade

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla will present, during a press conference this Friday, September 20, the country’s report outlining the full impact of the U.S. blockade over the last year.

The meeting with national and foreign media will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at 10:30 am, and will be broadcast live on the Ministry’s YouTube channel and the Cubaminrex Facebook page. The resolution entitled “The need to end the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America on Cuba” will be presented for the 28th time to the United Nations General Assembly, where the international community has repeatedly expressed its support for the island and condemnation of the hostile U.S. policy.