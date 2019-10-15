Cuba to Announce New Economic Measures

The Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés Mesa, will appear on national television Tuesday evening to inform about new economic measures approved by the Government, announced Granma newspaper.

In the program will also participate the Ministers of Economy and Planning, Finance and Prices, Domestic Trade, Foreign Trade and Investment, the Minister-President of the Central Bank of Cuba, and the First Vice President of Cimex Corporation.

Cubavisión, Cubavisión Internacional and Radio Habana Cuba will broadcast this program at 7:00 p.m. It will also be available on Facebook and YouTube.