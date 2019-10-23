Cuba Strengthens Relations with Belarus

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel (L) and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. (Photo taken from RHC).

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, confirmed Wednesday the excellent bilateral relations with the reinforcement of political and economic trade ties at a meeting at the Belarusian capital

Lukashenko stressed that the history of the relations between Belarus and Cuba has a very solid base and he considered that both countries were lucky, since it was not necessary to create anything new, simply to continue with the fulfillment of their bilateral agreements.

Shortly after a welcoming ceremony in which, together with his Cuban counterpart, they greeted the delegations of the two nations, the Belarusian head of state reaffirmed that Cuba has in his country a faithful and trustworthy friend.

Lukashenko referred to the transformations that have taken place in recent years on the island and wished the ‘revolutionary and heroic Cuba’ many successes.

Miguel Diaz-Canel considered that his visit is a continuation of the one he made three years ago in his capacity as vice-president, and affirmed that Belarus was one of the first countries visited by him, after his election as head of state, a symbol of the priority Cuba gives this relationship.

The Cuban president expressed that he was the bearer of a warm and cordial greeting from Raúl Castro to Lukashenko.

Upon his arrival in Minsk on Tuesday, Diaz-Canel and his delegation visited the Great Stone Industrial Park, a Chinese-Belorussian cooperation project created in 2012. They also visited the catholic St. Simeon and St. Helen Church also known as Red Church; then took a short walk through Independence Square, where the seat of the Government Palace and Parliament are located and then went to the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit.