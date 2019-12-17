Cuba Sotomayor Granted Sports Legend Award by As

Javier Sotomayor holds the men’s high jump world record since 1992. (Photo taken from https://en.as.com/).

Cuban Javier Sotomayor, the world record holder in men’s high jump (2.45m), said he is happy with the Sports Legend Award granted to him by the Spanish sports newspaper As.



In statements to Prensa Latina (PL), Sotomayor said he was both surprised and proud with the award, because three years ago he was in charge of delivering the prize to another high jumper, Spaniard Ruth Beitia.

The Barcelona 1992 Olympic champion, Sotomayor stressed that the award constitutes recognition of his sporting results, especially because after so many years of retirement he is still present.

On the durability of his records, Sotomayor acknowledged that after the passage of time this becomes more relevant, because currently athletes have better conditions to overcome their performance, including the application of science and new training technologies.

The outstanding Cuban athlete also owns the world indoor record with 2.43 meters, achieved in the Hungarian city of Budapest on March 4, 1989.