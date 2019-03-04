Cuba Reports One Million Foreign Tourists in Two Months

Tourists visit the Boulevard Street of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. (Photo: A. del Valle).



Five days before the same previous period, Cuba reached this Monday one million tourists, said Manuel Marrero Cruz, minister of Tourism, considered one of the sectors of the Cuban economy.



The minister added in twitter that the tourism workers ratify the commitment to surpass the five million visitors, convinced of the contribution to the growth of the economy and to the consolidation of Cuba as a destination of peace, health and security.



This year Havana was selected as the best destination and cruise port in the western Caribbean and the Maya Riviera, while the specialized web portal TripAdvisor selected Varadero as the second best beach in the world.



Last December, Marrero Cruz pointed out that 2019 will be one of many challenges for tourism, and all the business institutions have prepared a plan, not based on the insufficiencies they had in 2018, but on the existing

potentialities.



The Minister stressed that exceeding five million 100 thousand visitors, means growing 7.4 for a period of much movement due, among other reasons, to the actions that will be developed on the occasion of the 500 years of Havana, the International Tourism Fair, and the broad investment process that takes place throughout the country.





