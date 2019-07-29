Cuba Ratifies Support towards Venezuela in 25th Sao Paulo Forum

Miguel Díaz-Canel and Nicolás Maduro participated in the closing session of the forum.

(Photo: @PresidencialVen)

Miguel Díaz-Canel, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, said in Caracas that Cuba will never renounce nor betray its principles and Venezuela, during the official closing of the XXV Meeting of the Sao Paulo Forum.

In the Miraflores Palace, where the celebration took place, the Cuban leader

ratified before representatives of parties, social movements and organizations from Latin America and the Caribbean and the whole world, the solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution, the constitutional government of this country and the civic-military union that sustains that process, as well as the efforts for peace that are currently being carried out.

Diaz-Canel welcomed the efforts for unity made by this new edition of the Sao Paulo Forum, as well as the approval of a program of action that revitalizes the movement of the revolutionary, leftist and progressive forces that are articulated in this platform founded by the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro and the Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva in 1990.

He also paid homage to Commander Hugo Chávez in the 65th birthday on Sunday by the Bolivarian leader, whom he recalled was described by Fidel as the best friend that the Cuban people have had.

The act was closed by President Nicolás Maduro, who thanked the solidarity of so many friends in Caracas, emphasized that the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution cannot be defeated and greeted the results of this Forum for concertation, and the united march against the efforts of imperialism and the oligarchies to crush the struggle of the peoples.

The participants gathered for four days under the slogan “For Peace, Sovereignty and Prosperity of the Peoples”, paid tribute to Chávez in the Mountain Barracks, where the mortal remains of the former Venezuelan president rest, and approved the Final Declaration and the joint Plan of Action of this Meeting.

The meeting demanded the freedom of Lula Da Silva and other persecuted Latin American progressive leaders, and expressed its support for Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, the people of Palestine and other countries struggling against imperialism, as well as solidarity with all the forces confronting neoliberalism and the oligarchies.