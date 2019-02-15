Cuba Ratifies Solidarity with Bolivarian Revolution

In a statement released last Wednesday, Cuba reiterates its firm and invariable solidarity with Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro Moros

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, said today on Twitter that Cuba reiterates its firm and invariable solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of

Venezuela.

#Cuba reiterates its firm and invariable solidarity with the Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro Moros, the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution and the civic-military union of its people and calls on all peoples and governments of the world to defend Peace # SomosCuba, wrote the president.

The Revolutionary Government of the Republic of Cuba denounced the escalation of pressures and actions by the Government of the United States to prepare a military adventure disguised as “humanitarian intervention” in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and calls on the international

community to mobilize to prevent its consumption.

In a Declaration released last Wednesday, Cuba reiterates its firm and invariable solidarity with Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro Moros, the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution and the civil-military union of its people.

The text calls upon all the peoples and governments of the world to defend Peace and to oppose united, over and above political or ideological differences, to stop a new imperialist military intervention in Latin America and the Caribbean that will damage the independence, sovereignty and interests of the peoples of the Rio Bravo to Patagonia.