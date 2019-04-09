Cuba President Welcomes Visiting FRELIMO Secretary General

Comrade Silva Samuel thanked Cuba once again for its cooperation. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

The President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, received this Monday morning the Secretary General of the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO), Roque Silva Samuel, who is visiting Cuba at the head of a delegation of his Party.

During the cordial meeting, they discussed the positive progress of bilateral relations and the prospects for their strengthening. Diaz-Canel conveyed his best wishes to the Government and people of Mozambique, engaged in the work of recovery from the damage caused by Cyclone Idai. Comrade Silva Samuel thanked Cuba once again for its cooperation.

Accompanying the distinguished visitor were Chakil Aboobacar, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of FRELIMO for External Relations, and Eliseu Joaquim Machava, ambassador of Mozambique.

On the Cuban side, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, member of the Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, deputy head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, participated.