Cuba President Welcomes Head of Mozambique Parliament

The distinguished African legislator is visiting Cuba at the invitation of the island’s National Assembly of the People’s Power



The President of the Councils of States and Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel, received Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlovo, president of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, who is in Cuba on an official visit invited by the Cuban Parliament, this Tuesday at the Revolution Palace.

The distinguished African legislator emphasized to Díaz-Canel the

importance of her visit to Cuba, both for her people and for the relations between the two parliaments, which allowed her to know the Cuban experience in that sense and expressed her solidarity with the victims of the recent tornado that hit several municipalities in Havana.

Mrs. Macamo Dlovo conveyed the greetings of the President of her country, Filipe Nyussi, and in the same sense, the high Cuban leader asked the visitor to transmit her greetings to the Mozambican leader, and highlighted the political exchange and solidarity between both countries, and recalled that the relations of struggle between the peoples of Mozambique and Cuba

have as a symbol the brotherhood between Samora Machel and Fidel Castro.

Diaz-Canel thanked her for her country’s support to Cuba’s struggle against the blockade imposed by the United States Government and said he greatly appreciated the relations with Mozambique in particular and the African continent in general.

On the Cuban side were also Ana María Mari Machado and Yolanda Ferrer Gómez, vice-president of the National Assembly and president of the International Relations Committee, respectively; while on the Mozambican side was present Eliseu Joaquim Machava, ambassador of that nation in Cuba.