The inauguration of the Venezuelan President will take place on January 10th in Caracas

The President of the Council of States and Ministers of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel will attend the inauguration of President Nicolás Maduro on January 10th in Caracas, Venezuela.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez, made the

announcement on the television program Mesa Redonda. Maduro won the presidential election on May 20, with 57.4 percent of the vote and will lead his country till 2025.