Cuba President Receives His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales

Cuba President welcomes this monday His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales. (Photo: ACN).

The President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, yesterday March 25, received his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, who is making an official visit to Cuba.

During the cordial meeting, they discussed the positive state of bilateral relations shard by their countries, based on cooperation and mutual respect.

They also agreed on the desire to develop ties in areas such as education, health, culture, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Commonwealth; His Excellency Mr. Antony Stokes, ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Cuba; as well as Hugo Shorter, foreign ministry director for the Americas and the Commonwealth; and Scott Furssedonn-Wood, private secretary of his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales.

On the Cuban side, also participating were Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz; the Foreign Ministry’s General Director for Bilateral Affairs, Emilio Lozada García; and Cuba’s Ambassador in the United Kingdom, Teresita Vicente Sotolongo.