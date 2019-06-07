Cuba President Meets with Visiting Angolan Foreign Minister

During the fraternal meeting, the two officials congratulated each other on the excellent state of bilateral relations. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

The President of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel, received this Thursday afternoon the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola, His Excellency Mr. Manuel Domingos Augusto, who is making an official visit to Cuba.

During the fraternal meeting, they congratulated each other on the excellent state of bilateral relations, based on the historical ties of friendship between the two peoples, and expressed their mutual will to strengthen political, economic-commercial and cooperation ties. They also exchanged views on various topics on the international agenda.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by the Secretary of State for the Treasury, Her Excellency Mrs. Vera Davis, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Angola, His Excellency Mr. José César Augusto “Kiluanji”.

On the Cuban side were present the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno

Rodríguez Parrilla, and the Director of Sub-Saharan Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gisela García Rivera.