Cuba President Meets with Governor of St. Petersburg

Díaz-Canel held official talks with St. Petersburg’s government, Alexander Beglov. (Photo: CubaMinrex).

The Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, held official talks with the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, on the second day of his working visit to Russia.

According to Prensa Latina news agency, St. Petersburg is a dazzling Russian port city in the Baltic Sea that was the imperial capital for two centuries and was founded in 1703 by Tsar Peter the Great, theme of the iconic statue of the ‘Bronze Horseman’, symbol of the city.

St. Petersburg is considered the cultural center of that vast country and also a symbol of the courage and tenacity of the Russian people, who resisted, stopped and pushed back the fascist hordes during World War II, when it was known as Leningrad.

The Cuban President also met with the top leader of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg, Viacheslav Makarov.