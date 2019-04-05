Cuba President Holds Meeting with Ghanian Counterpart

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived in Cuba on Wednesday on an official visit. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

The President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Thursday afternoon received the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on an official visit to our country.

During the amicable meeting the two leaders addressed the positive state of the historic bilateral relations their countries share, and reaffirmed the will to promote political ties and collaboration. They also discussed other topics of on the regional and international agenda.

Accompanying the distinguished visitor were the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Health, and Education: Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, respectively; and Ghana’s ambassador in Cuba, Napoleon Abdulai.

Also participating on the Cuban side were Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; the Ministers of Foreign Trade and Investment, Higher Education, and Public Health, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, José Ramón Saborido Loidi, and José Ángel Portal Miranda, respectively; as well as Cuba’s ambassador in Ghana, Pedro Luis Despaigne González.