Cuba President Heads Governmental Visit to Havana

This is the second governmental visit that Díaz-Canel pays to the Cuban capital. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

Yesterday, March 21, President Miguel Díaz-Canel led his cabinet’s second governmental tour of the capital.

The days’ agenda began at the Coppelia ice cream factory in the municipality of Boyeros, where 2.7 million gallons were produced in 2018. This is the highest figure in 25 years, but much work remains to be done to improve quality and recover a broad range of flavors.

During a stop at the Brascuba cigarette plant, the President cited the company as a model example of what can be done with foreign investment.

The President’s delegation also visited sites where work continues to repair damage caused by the January 27 tornado.

At the José Antonio Echevarría Technological University of Havana, Díaz-Canel proposed developing more synergy between ministries and the institution to meet the country’s needs for innovation.