Cuba President Diaz-Canel Receives King and Queen of Spain

The reception took place in the Havana’s Palace of the Revolution. (Photo: Twitter.com/CasaReal).

Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of the Republic of Cuba, received the Spanish monarchs this Wednsday at the Palace of the Revolution, and then held official talks with His Majesty Felipe VI.

The Cuban leader described the meeting on Twitter as cordial, where both acknowledged “the positive bilateral relations that exist, based on historical family and cultural ties that we will strengthen”.

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban minister of Foreign Affairs, said on the same social media that the meeting showed the mutual will to continue developing ties between the two countries.

After the talks, and in the presence of Diaz-Canel and King Felipe VI, the Cuban FM and Josep Borell Fontelles, Spanish minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, signed an agreement for the Cuba-Spain

2019-2022 Partnership Framework on international development cooperation.

Yesterday morning, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano paid tribute to Cuba’s National Hero, Jose Marti.

The Spanish monarchs arrived in Havana on Monday to complete their first official visit to this country, from November 11 to 14.