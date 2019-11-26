Cuba President Dialogues with Religious Leaders

The meeting took place in a cordial and respectful atmosphere. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel received this Monday afternoon Rudelmar Bueno de Faria and James E. Winkler, general secretaries of the Joint Alliance of Churches and of the National Council of Churches of Christ of the United States, together with the Brazilian theologian Frei Betto, Antonio Santana Hernandez and Joel Ortega Dopico, president and executive secretary of the Council of Churches of Cuba, respectively.

During the meeting, which took place in a cordial and respectful atmosphere, topics related to the urgency of climate and gender justice, as well as the fight against religious, economic, social and political fundamentalisms were addressed, issues that have been addressed in the event held in our country promoted by these religious entities.

Caridad Diego Bello, head of the Office for Attention to Religious Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, was present at the dialogue.