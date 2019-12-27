Cuba President Condemns Seige of Mexican Embassy in Bolivia

Mexico has accused Bolivia of intimidating its diplomats in La Paz. (Photo taken from RHC).

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the siege the Mexican Embassy in Bolivia is suffering.

The Cuban leader said on Twitter that the police operation to the diplomatic headquarters “is out of all proportion”.

Mexico’s Foreign Secretariat (SRE) confirmed that the Mexican embassy in La Paz asked Bolivian authorities for support in November to guarantee the security of the building due to the protests and the social situation in the country.

However, the excessive police operation has generated the opposite effect, becoming a threat to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.