Cuba President Calls for Orderly and Sustained Development of Trinidad

“We will develop Trinidad together”, said Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, as he conversed with a broad representation of the people of the village founded in Cuba in 1514



The visit made this Wednesday by the Cuban President to this city took place between ovations, which in several moments of his tour by different places he was intercepted by the settlers, who constantly acclaimed it and expressed patriotic phrases.

Trinidad is a jewel in culture, history and heritage, said Diaz-Canel, and called for the harmonious, orderly and sustained development of the city.

This is not a control visit, it is to see the difficulties and how we can contribute from the central government so that everything can go smoothly, he said and immediately added that we will try to do everything possible despite the economic and financial difficulties facing the country.

Trinidad is a beautiful city, it belongs to the Trinitarians, Sancti

Spíritus and Cuba, and it is also a World Heritage Site and a World Crafts City, he said, amidst the cheers of the inhabitants.

The tour officially inaugurated the tourist complex called Factoría de Santa Ana, belonging to the Palmares extra-hotel chain, a center made up of a novel brewery and malt, buffet restaurant, high standard coffee, cava, karaoke bar, barbecue and two Caracol stores.

When he was received at Casa Malibrán (a heritage documentation center belonging to the Conservative’s Office), the Cuban Head of State learned in detail about the present and future of the city, one of the cities with the highest heritage value in the nation and which has four tourist centers: Topes de Collantes, Ancon Peninsula beaches, the city center and Sugar Mills Valley (Valle de los Ingenios).

There are currently some 3,780 rooms for tourism here, and according to the urban and territorial planning proposed until 2030, in that year there will be more than 22,500 rooms.

Diaz-Canel said that development requires a chain of economic, productive and social activities, and particularly requires a sustained increase in agricultural production to meet the food needs of both tourists and residents of the municipality, he said.

The Cuban president also visited sites of economic and social interest in the municipality of La Sierpe, always accompanied by members of the Council of Ministers, whose visit is the second government to the province of Sancti Spíritus, and will conclude on Thursday with an exchange with the main political and administrative leaders of the territory.

Deivy Pérez Martín and Teresita Romero Rodríguez, first secretary of the Party and president of the Assembly of People’s Power in the province, among other leaders, also participated with him on the first day of his tour of Sancti Spíritus.