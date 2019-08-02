Cuba Placed Fifth in Lima 2019’s Medal Table

(Taken from @Lima2019Games)

Cuba ascended to fifth seat in the medal table of the 18th Pan American Games running until next August 11 in the Peruvian capital.

The Cuban delegation so far accumulates ten gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals, and thus climbed two steps in relation to its position last Wednesday (5-8-8), when finishing seventh.

United States (36-27-22) remained leader followed by Mexico (16-11-27), Canada (12-24-18) and Brazil (12-10-18), nations that make up the leading quartet in the multi-sports competition.

Behind Cuba then appear Argentina (10-7-11), Colombia (8-9-12), Dominican Republic (4-6-9), Peru (4-2-6), Chile (3-5- 6), Venezuela (2-1-6), Ecuador

(1-3-7), Guatemala (1-2-1), Puerto Rico (1-1-3) and Trinidad and Tobago (1-0-1), other 10 countries that have earned titles.

Jamaica (0-1-1), Nicaragua (0-0-2), Antigua and Barbuda (0-0-1), Costa Rica (0-0-1) and Uruguay (0-0-1) complete the list of 20 nations with at least

one medal.