Cuba Placed 12th in World Athletics Championships Doha 2019

Yaime Perez was the discus throw champion at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (Photo: AFP/Getty Images).

Cuba ranked 12th in the medal table, tied with Bahrain and Sweden, in the 2019 World Athletics Championships concluded on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, where the Caribbean island accumulated one medal of each color.



Cuba’s medalists were Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero, who made the one-two in the women’s discus throw event, and Juan Miguel Echavarria, who finished third in the men’s long jump.

The United States topped the medal table with 14 gold, 11 silver and 4 bronze medals, followed by Kenya (5-2-4), Jamaica (3-5-4), China (3-3-3), Ethiopia (2-5-1), UK (2-3-0), Germany (2-0-4), Japan (2-0-1), while Holland and Uganda (2-0-0) completed the top ten.

In the points classification, Cuba also appeared 12th with 30 units, performance to which also contributed triple jumper Cristian Napoles and high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas as they both ranked fifth.

The other athlete who provided points to the Cuban cause was the young man Jordan Diaz, world U17 and U18 champion and Youth Olympic monarch, who debuted at 18 in this major senior tournament and finished eighth place in the men’s triple jump.