Cuba Parliamentarias to Hold Ordinary Session

The Fourth Ordinary Session of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (ANPP, Parliament) will take place on December 20, according to the call released this Friday and reported by national press.

Taking into account the aforementioned ANPP session, which will take place at the Havana International Conference Center, the permanent standing committees will hold their ordinary meetings on the 17th and 18th of that month, according to the presse release from ANPP President Esteban Lazo.



In addition to convening Cuban deputies, the call is also addressed to representatives of the central State administration bodies, and other authorities of the Caribbean nation.



On October 10, during the Fourth Extraordinary Period of the 9th Legislature, Cuban parliamentarians elected Miguel Diaz-Canel as President of the Republic; Salvador Valdes as Vice President, and Esteban Lazo to head the Legislative and State Council, as part of a new government structure in Cuba.



Also to comply with the Constitution approved in April, the Parliament voted for its vice president and secretary, who have equal responsibilities in the Council of State. The other members of this body were also elected.