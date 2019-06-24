Cuba Parliament to Hold Sessions in July

Members of Parliament during a plenary session. (File photo / PL).

The National Assembly of People’s Power —the Cuban Parliament— has been convened for July 13 for the third Ordinary Session of the 9th legislature.

In making the announcement, the Parliament’s speaker, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, also convened the Parliament’s permanent commissions to hold regular meetings on the 8th, 9th and 10th of July.

One of the issues expected to come up during the session is the draft of the new electoral law, that was introduced last week.

The change of the electoral law was mandated by the recently approved Constitution, which established that the legislation should be approved six months after the enactment of the new Magna Carta.