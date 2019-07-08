Cuba Parliament Standing Committees Start Sessions in Havana

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended debates in one of the commissions.

The meetings will give priority to the evaluation of government policies and programs and the study of legislative projects.

After a process of consultations by territories, several commissions will enrich their contents, although they will jointly learn about the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Objectives of the United Nations, Agenda 2030, and to analyze the confrontation with crime, illegalities and the corruption in their respective bodies or sectors.



After a process of consultations by territories, several commissions will enrich their contents, although they will jointly learn about the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Objectives of the United Nations, Agenda 2030, and to analyze the confrontation with crime, illegalities and the corruption in their respective bodies or sectors.



Among other aspects, they will receive information on how the Year´s Plan is going and the implementation of the budget, the actions to be taken and the to increase exports and monitor the collection of these, how the implementation of the new regulations for the self-employment work are taking place and will also learn about import substitution.

MEPs will debate the situation of public transport, the quality of the services in the tourism, the control and audit of the food basket and the state of e-commerce and e-government.

An issue as sensitive as the accidents on the road, the confrontation with those who drive under the ingestion of alcoholic beverages, will be addressed by the Legal Affairs commission, as well as related matters like compliance with tax law, and measures for those who do not pay on time and form their obligations to ONAT.

An update on policies to address demographic dynamics, and an analysis of the results of the controls and supervision carried out on the programs of Care for Infertile Couples and Cervical-Uterine Cancer, will be on the agenda of these parliamentary groups.

They will learn about the activities of the sports movement during the summer plan in the territories and what Cuba’s performance is expected to be at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment Commission will analyze the Task Life, that is, the program of the Cuban State and Government to face climate change, and the fulfillment of the Cultural Policy in the programming of radio and television, among other topics.

The program of this Third regular session corresponding to the 9th legislature includes work in committees until Wednesday 10, the accounts of the Ministries of Tourism and Industry will be on Thursday 11 and Friday 12, and the approval of the opinions of three legislative projects: the Electoral Law, the Law of Homeland Symbols and the law of Fishing.